Paul Heyman Serves Legal Notice to Ranveer Singh, Sussanne Khan Defends Hrithik Roshan

Ranveer Singh fans were taken by surprise on Wednesday when World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman took notice of the actor's use of a phrase that was made popular by the latter inside the four cornered ring. Heyman had posted on social media a litigation warning for Singh for using their 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat' war cry with a twist and as per Heyman's latest tweet, he has apparently served the Bollywood star, who is currently in London, preparing for the shoot of Kabir Khan's '83.

In another news, A day after Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan came out in his support in the Sunaina Roshan case, the actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has defended him by asking people to respect a family's "tough period". Sunaina has alleged that her family, including her brother Hrithik, has been extremely unkind to her in recent times.

Also, Priyanka Chopra shared a video from some of her work trips with the UNICEF and wrote a powerful message to inspire everyone to be a contributor in social causes in these changing times to mark the World Refugee Day, which falls today.

In his latest tweets, Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman took a jibe on publications referring him as Lesnar's manager and not his advocate. He also claimed that being Lesnar's advocate, he has served a notice to Ranveer Singh in the matter pertaining to the use of his phrase 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat' with a twist.

Sussanne Khan, wife of Hrithik Roshan has issued a statement on her official Instagram regarding the Sunaina Roshan case. Sunaina has alleged that her family, including her brother Hrithik Roshan, has been extremely unkind to her in recent times.

Being the global symbol of power and strength that she is, Priyanka took to her social media and shared an enlightening post on the occasion of World Refugee Day. Priyanka has always been at the forefront of social issues that plague the world today.

A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', the new film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 5, 2019. The Far From Home social media embargo has lifted, and the first batch of reactions from critics have cropped up online.

From Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif has been linked with multiple actors during her career, but the actress has never confirmed any of the relationships. Despite being questioned multiple times, the actress chose not to address the rumours. But recently, she opened up about her relationship with Ranbir, during the promotions of Bharat.

