Paul McCartney Says BTS' Fame Reminds Him of The Beatles

Paul McCartney, a member of the legendary British rock band of The Beatles, mentioned in a recent interview how he too likes the K-pop group BTS.

The 78-year-old bass guitarist from the phenomenal rock band of the 60s was asked in a recent Apple podcast if he likes to listen to anybody these days.

McCartney replies that for him, it is not really because of the music of BTS but rather their fans that he follows them. Beatles legend said that he likes to follow the fame and fandom that BTS goes through and is reminded of his own time.

McCartney further said that with whatever he has seen he thinks the band is doing good. However, he does mention that he could not sing one of their songs, but he still likes them.

The comparison of the seven-member group to the Beatles has been made quite a few times. From comedian Ellen DeGeneres to late-night show host Stephen Colbert, American media compares BTS to the Beatles to describe the band's reach and global domination.

BTS reacted to people comparing them with The Beatles in a recent Wall Street Journal's 10th Annual Innovators Award where they were named as the 2020 music innovator. Group leader RM said that they have never ever been like The Beatles or even, like, more than them. He says they're just seven normal kids who love music and perform. He said that they are a group of people who wish to give hope and love and positive energy and inspiration to the people in the world.

Vocalist Jin said that to even be compared to the legendary group is a great honour.

BTS created history on Tuesday as they won their first Grammy's nomination. The group took to Twitter to share their euphoric reaction. It has been a long dream of the group, especially producer and rapper Suga, to perform at the Grammy's and even win one.

The K-pop group with seven members won the nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group for their hit song Dynamite on Tuesday. The nomination is another iconic achievement by the group which has already conquered the world with its music. It is even more phenomenal since BTS has done it even with their Korean language songs and having just one English speaker.

Their most recent album BE was released last week and has been hailed as a balm for the soul by ARMY.