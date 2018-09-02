English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paul McCartney Says Drug Session Showed Him 'Huge Vision of God'
According to the Beatles star, Paul McCartney, he was immediately nailed to the sofa after taking drug DMT (dimethyltryptamine) and was "humbled" by the experience.
Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney. (Image: Reuters)
London: Legendary musician Paul McCartney has revealed that he once took a hallucinogenic drug so strong that he had a "huge vision of God".
The 76-year-old Beatles star, who never enjoyed exotic drugs as much as his bandmates — John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harisson, said he was "immediately nailed to the sofa" after taking drug DMT (dimethyltryptamine).
McCartney said he was "humbled" by the experience.
He told the Times that "it was huge. A massive wall that I couldn't see the top of, and I was at the bottom. And anybody else would say it's just the drug, the hallucination, but we felt we had seen a higher thing."
McCartney also spoke of allowing himself to believe that his lost loved ones, including his late wife Linda, are "looking down" on him.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
