Paul McCartney Says Drug Session Showed Him 'Huge Vision of God'

Legendary musician Paul McCartney has revealed that he once took a hallucinogenic drug so strong that he had a "huge vision of God".The 76-year-old Beatles star, who never enjoyed exotic drugs as much as his bandmates — John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harisson, said he was "immediately nailed to the sofa" after taking drug DMT (dimethyltryptamine).McCartney said he was "humbled" by the experience.He told the Times that "it was huge. A massive wall that I couldn't see the top of, and I was at the bottom. And anybody else would say it's just the drug, the hallucination, but we felt we had seen a higher thing."McCartney also spoke of allowing himself to believe that his lost loved ones, including his late wife Linda, are "looking down" on him.