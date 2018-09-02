GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Paul McCartney Says Drug Session Showed Him 'Huge Vision of God'

According to the Beatles star, Paul McCartney, he was immediately nailed to the sofa after taking drug DMT (dimethyltryptamine) and was "humbled" by the experience.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2018, 9:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Paul McCartney Says Drug Session Showed Him 'Huge Vision of God'
Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Legendary musician Paul McCartney has revealed that he once took a hallucinogenic drug so strong that he had a "huge vision of God".

The 76-year-old Beatles star, who never enjoyed exotic drugs as much as his bandmates — John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harisson, said he was "immediately nailed to the sofa" after taking drug DMT (dimethyltryptamine).
McCartney said he was "humbled" by the experience.

He told the Times that "it was huge. A massive wall that I couldn't see the top of, and I was at the bottom. And anybody else would say it's just the drug, the hallucination, but we felt we had seen a higher thing."

McCartney also spoke of allowing himself to believe that his lost loved ones, including his late wife Linda, are "looking down" on him.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 15
    gold
  • 24
    SILVER
  • 30
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 69
Loading...