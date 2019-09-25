Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Paul McCartney Still Dreams About Late John Lennon

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney says he often has band dreams and a lot of those dreams are about John Lennon.

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Paul McCartney Still Dreams About Late John Lennon
Image of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney says he had a beautiful relationship with late band member John Lennon, and still dreams about him.

McCartney looked back at the Beatles memories during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", reports "hollywoodreporter.com".

"A lot of the talk was that I was the villain and that John and I didn't really get on well and I kind of bought into it," said McCartney, adding that that he and Lennon were friends.

"I dream about him. When you've had a relationship like that for so long, such a deep relationship, I love when people revisit you in your dreams. I often have band dreams. I have a lot of dreams about John," he added.

McCartney is world famous, but he believes he is still that "little kid who grew up in Liverpool".

"I got really famous but I'm here. I'm still that little kid. The way I think, just when I'm at home, I'm just slobbing out watching television. It's kind of 'him' and me. Me is me, who was always in this body and the body's just grown up. Then 'him' is like (a) famous guy. He's very famous," he said.

McCartney also discussed how losing his mom at the age of 14 affected him personally and musically.

"I didn't think it had affected me musically. I just knew it was a tragedy. To lose your mom at 14 is not easy. It was difficult for a few years just trying to cope to terms with it but then I found music... and John (Lennon). John lost his mother too," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram