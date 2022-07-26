CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BengalSSCScam#Monkeypox#IndvsWI
Home » News » Movies » Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' Star And Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino's Father, Passes Away Aged 83
1-MIN READ

Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' Star And Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino's Father, Passes Away Aged 83

By: Entertainment Bureau

CNN

Last Updated: July 26, 2022, 09:02 IST

Los Angeles

Paul Sorvino, who was best known for playing a mobster in 'Goodfellas,' dies at 83. (Reuters pictures)

Paul Sorvino, who was best known for playing a mobster in 'Goodfellas,' dies at 83. (Reuters pictures)

Paul Sorvino is perhaps best remembered for director Martin Scorsese's 'Goodfellas' as Paul Cicero, the mobster who even in prison retained a passion for cooking.

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor whose roles ranged from the mob boss in “Goodfellas” to an early stint on the long-running cop drama “Law & Order,” has died, according to his publicist Roger Neal. He was 83.

Sorvino died on Monday of natural causes with his wife Dee Dee by his side. Dee Dee Sorvino issued a statement through Neal, saying in part: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino.”

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Sorvino earned a Tony nomination for his role in “That Championship Season” (reprising the role in the film version) and appeared in a long list of movies that included portraying Henry Kissinger in “Nixon,” “Dick Tracy,” “Reds,” and “The Rocketeer.”

Sorvino attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and had thoughts of becoming an opera singer before making his Broadway debut in the mid-1960s. His first movie was the comedy “Where’s Poppa,” followed by “The Panic in Needle Park,” opposite Al Pacino.

Sorvino is perhaps best remembered for director Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” as Paul Cicero, the mobster who even in prison retained a passion for cooking and fine cuisine, thinly slicing garlic with a razor blade. (Sorvino and his wife later co-wrote the book “Pinot, Pasta, and Parties.”)

The actor took a role in “Law & Order” as one of the detectives but soon left, citing the limited range of the material.

Mira Sorvino wrote on Twitter on Monday, “My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Sorvino is survived by his wife and three children, including actress Mira Sorvino, and five grandchildren.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 26, 2022, 09:02 IST
last updated:July 26, 2022, 09:02 IST