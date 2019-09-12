Paul Walker Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes from the Fast and Furious Star

It’s Paul Walker’s birth anniversary on Thursday, September 12. The Fast and Furious star, who left us all for the heavenly abode back in 2013, was not just an actor but also a social activist and philanthropist. On his 46th birth anniversary, we cannot help but miss Walker, who was also an epitome of friendship. A great human being, Walker gave valuable life lessons through his words.

While the star has passed away, his words will always stay with his fans. Take a look:

- Remember that no matter how cool you think you may be, you’re not cool enough to look down on anyone…ever.

- My philosophy is: If you can’t have fun, there’s no sense in doing it.

- There’s a time and place for everything, but as I get older, I like finding those human moments and really connecting.

- I’m one of those people that think certain things happen at certain times for all the right reasons.

- I learned a long time ago that if you subscribe and believe the good, you have to believe the bad. My measure is my heart and what I know.

- The dream is to have it all. Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it too? Live this life, that life, this life, you know? You only live one time — I want to get it all in.

- Sometimes the hurdles aren’t really hurdles at all. They’re welcome challenges, tests.

- You know, all that really matters is that the people you love are happy and healthy. Everything else is just sprinkles on the sundae.

- I look at people in certain circumstances, and I fall into caretaker mode real quick, real easy. I like to shoulder people up and carry them along, and then I end up creating some kind of dependency. I enable. It’s really, really hard for me.

- If one day the speed kills me don’t be sad because I will have died smiling.

All we can say is, “It’s been a long day without you my friend, and I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.