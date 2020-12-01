Paul Walker Death Anniversary: Late Actor's Daughter Meadow Shares Priceless Throwback Memory, See Pic

Late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture from her childhood where she can be seen resting in her dad’s arm. She also penned an emotional note on his seventh death anniversary. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “A silly day to remember in sadness. today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping (sic).”

As soon as she dropped the picture on Instagram, many of Paul’s fans and friends went emotional and flooded the comment section. Fast & Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel commented that she is the most beautiful of all the things that Paul gave to the world and added they miss him as well.

Tyrese Gibson also commented on the post as, "We love you Meadow! We love you and miss your father everyday....... Prayers love and light to you angel..... I know none of this has been easy especially days like this..... -Uncle Ty (sic).”

Paul’s Fast & Furious co-actor Vin Diesel also took to his social media and shared a picture of him along with Paul from a promotional event and wrote, "Seven years... Not a day passes... All love, Always." Meadow got overwhelmed seeing the post and called Vin and her father her ‘forever angel, her protectors and supporters’. She further wrote that Paul is with them along with a heart emoji. She also wrote that she is so blessed to call Diesel and her dad as best friends.

Seven years ago, the news of the movie star being passed away came as a shock to everyone in 2013 due to a car crash. According to the reports, Paul was filming Fast & Furious at that time. He was in the passenger seat with his friend Roger Rodas behind the wheel.