Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Posts Pic with Vin Diesel's Kids, Says 'Family, Forever'

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's brotherhood in The Fast and Furious franchise won hearts all over the world. Even though Paul passed away in November 2013, his daughter Meadow is making sure to keep her late father's friendship with Vin alive and kicking and it is giving us all sorts of feels.

Meadow recently posted a selfie on social media in which she is seen posing with Vin's three kids-- Vincent, Pauline and Similce. The quartet posed all smiles for the camera and the candid snap is attracting love from all quarters. They are seen sporting casual wear as they look prepared for fun times outdoor.

Vin too has not been far away from making Meadow feel part of the family. In fact, Vin, 52, is Meadow's godfather too. In November 2019, when Meadow turned 21, the actor had posted a sweet message on his Instagram, saying there was a cake waiting for her at his home.

Meadow too responded to Vin's post, commenting, "Thank you so much. I can't wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you."

