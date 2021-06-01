Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Pic with Vin Diesel, Calls it 'Family'

Later in November, it will be eight years since Paul Walker passed away. Recently, the late actor’s daughter Meadow shared a black and white throwback picture with the Fast and Furious franchise face Vin Diesel and called it family. Vin’s own daughter Similce is also seen posing in the adorable snap with her father and Meadow. The image is worth a thousand words and emotions, putting it simply.

Meadow captioned the picture as “family" with a heart-shaped emoji. Vin wraps his arms around both the girls in the picture as he wears a white T-shirt and jeans. Responding to Meadow’s post, Vin wrote in the comments section, “All love, always."

Paul’s daughter previously shared a selfie with Diesel’s three kids in June 2020, including daughter Pauline, 6, and son Vincent, 11, the former of whom was named after the late actor.

“Family, forever," Meadow wrote in the caption.

Meadow’s Instagram profile has many throwback pictures of her and her late father. Take a look at some of them

Paul starred in six of the first seven Fast and Furious movies, five of which he appeared in with Vin.

