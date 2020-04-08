Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Unseen Video of the Actor 6 Years After His Death

Actor Paul Walker's untimely death a little more than 6 years ago, has always been an emotional string for the world. Fans and co-stars often remember the enigmatic actor, who lost his life in a tragic car crash in November 2013. Now, his daughter meadow took to Instagram to share an unseen video of her father from the archives, making fans extremely emotional.

The video, which was taken on the actor's birthday shows Meadow scaring the actor and then wishing him. The late actor can be seen saying, "You just scared the hell out of me," and embracing his daughter. The 21-year-old captioned the post, "I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx"

Fast and Furious actress Nathalie Emmanuel commented, "Oh wow this is beautiful." Actor Gal Gadot was one of many from the industry leaving heartfelt comments on the post.

The star who was known extensively for playing Brian O'Connor in The Fast and The Furious series, died untimely before completing Furious 7. His brothers Caleb and Cody walker completed the film with the help of VFX.

It has been widely reported that the upcoming film F9 will also show glimpses of Walker. It has been reported that actor Vin Diesel has been trying to find a Walker stunt-double or stand-in.

The film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

