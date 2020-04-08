MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Unseen Video of the Actor 6 Years After His Death

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Unseen Video of the Actor 6 Years After His Death

Meadow Walker, daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to Instagram to share an unseen video of the actor on his birthday from the archives. Walker died in November 2013 after a car-crash.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Paul Walker's untimely death a little more than 6 years ago, has always been an emotional string for the world. Fans and co-stars often remember the enigmatic actor, who lost his life in a tragic car crash in November 2013. Now, his daughter meadow took to Instagram to share an unseen video of her father from the archives, making fans extremely emotional.

The video, which was taken on the actor's birthday shows Meadow scaring the actor and then wishing him. The late actor can be seen saying, "You just scared the hell out of me," and embracing his daughter. The 21-year-old captioned the post, "I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx"

Fast and Furious actress Nathalie Emmanuel commented, "Oh wow this is beautiful." Actor Gal Gadot was one of many from the industry leaving heartfelt comments on the post.

Meadow Paul Walker

The star who was known extensively for playing Brian O'Connor in The Fast and The Furious series, died untimely before completing Furious 7. His brothers Caleb and Cody walker completed the film with the help of VFX.

It has been widely reported that the upcoming film F9 will also show glimpses of Walker. It has been reported that actor Vin Diesel has been trying to find a Walker stunt-double or stand-in.

The film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,050,692

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,436,841

    +5,922

  • Cured/Discharged

    303,728

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,421

    +387
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres