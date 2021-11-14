Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Opens Up on Suffering from Tumour 2 Years Ago

Late Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker took to Instagram and shared a selfie with a thumbs-up gesture taken at hospital. In the caption, she made a revelation about how she was suffering from tumour two years ago and said how she came a very long way. “2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful," she wrote.

Celebrities namely Lazro, Dayna Frazer, Georgi Sandev, Alexandra Carl, Genesis Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Shanina Shaik and many others took to the comments section of the post and showered love on Meadow.

Recently, an Instagram post shared by Meadow showed her walking down the aisle with Vin Diesel on one of her most significant days.

The monochrome video also shared a glimpse of the wedding which was an intimate affair with a selected number of guests invited. Usually, it is the father who walks with her daughter as she walks down the aisle towards her groom. Considering the close bond shared by Walker’s family and Vin, it was the 54-year-old actor who took on the role. Paul died in 2013 after he was involved in an unfortunate accident. He was 40 years old at the time and had starred in the first six of the nine Fast And Furious movies alongside Vin.

