Paul Walker’s Death Anniversary: 5 Films of the Actor Apart from Fast and Furious

You know, all that really matters is that the people you love are happy and healthy. Everything else is just sprinkles on the sundae—Paul Walker

Paul Walker is remembered as one of the most charismatic faces of the American film industry. His breakthrough performance came in 2001 when he played the role of Brian O’Conner in Fast and Furious and established himself as a leading man in the franchise.

His untimely death in 2013, when he was only 40, is one of the greatest tragedies of Hollywood in this decade. And despite he died young, Walker lead an amazing life with his films, family and friends. On his sixth death anniversary, here are some fantastic films by the actor, apart from the legendary ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

Eight Below

This survival drama was a heartwarming and exhilarating adventure film. The plot is based on the 1958 ill-fated Japanese expedition to Antarctica. The film received positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success as well.

Running Scared

Released in 2006, this American-German crime drama was written and directed by Wayne Kramer, and starred Paul Walker, Cameron Bright, and Vera Farmiga in the lead roles.

Hours

This film first premiered in March 2013, but was released for the general audience in December 2013, just a few days after Paul’s death and is considered a posthumous release.

Joy Ride

Directed by John Dahl and written by J. J. Abrams and Clay Tarver, this horror thriller film ranked at number five in the US box office at the time of its release.

Takers

This film is about a group of professional bank robbers, who are pitted against a hard-boiled detective. The action crime thriller film was number one at the box office during its opening weekend.

