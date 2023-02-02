Shah Rukh Khan fans eagerly awaited his return after 4 years with his latest movie Pathaan. They were not disappointed. The box office records, worldwide are proving this fact. The movie has collected over Rs 600 crore worldwide just a week since its release. Now, Paulo Coelho, author of bestsellers like The Alchemist, is all praise about the superstar and his performance in this blockbuster. This is not the first time the author has showered praises on superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He had previously said that SRK deserved an Academy Award for his performance in the film “My Name is Khan" (but more on that later). His latest tweet is also a testament to the growing global recognition of not just Shah Rukh Khan but of Bollywood too. In his caption, Coelho wrote, “King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”).

Take a look:

King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”) https://t.co/fka54F1ycc— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 2, 2023

The author retweeted a video of Shah Rukh Khan greeting his fans outside his Mumbai bungalow Mannat. The actor thanked his fans, who can be seen gathered in large numbers outside his home. SRK had tweeted, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank you all my mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved”

Paulo Cohelo had previously also lauded the actor for his heart-touching performance in My Name is Khan, where Shah Rukh Khan starred opposite Kajol. The author re-affirmed how much he enjoyed the movie on its seventh anniversary. Paulo Coelho had shared a screenshot of the tweet where he had written “His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was ‘My Name is Khan’. And not only the movie was excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles—as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland.”

"My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist" Congratulations @iamsrk for the 7th anniversary of this wonderful movie! pic.twitter.com/6IlqFtGfMl— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) February 11, 2017

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is continuing to smash many records at the box office. The blockbuster has received rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone have been lauded for their high-octane action scenes and for the film’s thrilling premise.

