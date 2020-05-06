Paulo Coelho Relates Kaamyaab, Presented by Shah Rukh Khan, with Real Life Tragedy of Brazilian Actor

Acclaimed Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho has praised Shah Rukh Khan and team Kaamyaab for making the dramedy movie, which the former also related to a real life artist's tragic journey in his native country.

Taking to social media, Paulo expressed his gratitude towards the makers of Kaamyaab for bringing the story of a character actor in a film industry on the big screen. Paulo wrote, "The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor, Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is in fact the tragedy of Art (sic)."

Shah Rukh was quick to respond to Paulo, as he wrote, "Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy (sic)."

Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy https://t.co/4uKm1Zf5S2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2020

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab tells the story of an aging Bollywood sidekick who decides to make a comeback when he realises his filmography is one short of 500 films. It features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. The movie is presented by Shah Rukh under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Kaamyaab is streaming on Netflix now.

Follow @News18Movies for more