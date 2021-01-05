'Paurashpur' Actress Ashmita Bakshi on Filming Bold Lovemaking Scenes with Annu Kapoor

Ashmita Bakshi essayed the character of Queen Umanglata in Ekta Kapoor's recently launched webseries Paurashpur. The show has been grabbing headlines for its explicit scenes. Asmita too had some intense love-making scenes with actor Annu Kapoor in the series. The scene in the first episode is being greatly discussed and now, Ashmita shared her views on doing bold scenes with the veteran actor.

While speaking to SpotboyE recently, Ashmita mentioned that the scene with Annu’s character Bhadra Pratap Singh was more of a lovemaking scene than sexual content. She revealed that the scene between Umanglata and her husband, the King, had to be sensual as it was their first night. Ashmita was conscious but Annu ensured that she was comfortable while doing the scene. The actress said she had decided that it must look great if she was going to do the scene.

Ashmita further mentioned that the hot molten poured on her bareback in the scene was for real and not something artificial. A silicon sheet covered her back which made the impact of the hot wax less. She added that it was a very torturous scene but was well shot. Ashmita was excited as she received a great response from people within and outside the industry.

Asmita’s family also loved her look and was keenly waiting to watch the series. She was a little skeptical of her father’s reaction but felt happy when he asked her to continue taking different roles. Her experience with other senior actors and co-stars was great and they were highly co-operative. The environment on the sets was extremely fun and she loved working with everyone.

Ashmita has previously starred in films such as Haseena Parkar, Fryday and Bhaiyyaji Superhit. Next, she has two web series coming up. The first is titled Cheater directed by Sunil Manchanda. And the second is Dirty games directed by Vikram Bhatt.