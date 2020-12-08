Paurashpur Trailer: Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Milind Soman Star in Lavish Period Drama

Paurashpur, which is said to be a period drama, seems to belong to a genre never seen before on the Indian OTT space. The trailer of the latest offering from ALTBalaji and Zee5 has launched on Tuesday and it has stoked fan frenzy. Starring Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Poulomi Das, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini, it will launch on December 29.

The synopsis of the web series reads: When the lust for power becomes uncontrollable, rebels are born and history is made. Women rise and fight for their rights. Paurashpur unfolds stories of power, betrayal and politics of the royal family.

In the trailer clip we seen Annu Kapoor, the king of Paurashpur, and Queen Meerawati (Shilpa) in a troubled relationship. While the king desires physical pleasures from his various queens, all of them feel suffocated inside the closed kingdom due to unrequited love.

Queen Meerawati is seen making an alliance with the enemy, played by Milind, in order to avenge the women of Paurashpur, as one of the queens go missing from the kingdom. Shaheer also makes a dashing entry in the trailer and we can certainly feel his presence in it.

All things said, Paurashpur seems mounted on a big scale and with artists taking the stage, one can expect it to be enthralling as well as thrilling.

Here's the trailer.

Are you excited for Paurashpur?