Pavail Gulati Says Dobaaraa Recovered Its Cost: 'Whatever Is Happening Is Sone Pe Suhaga'

Anurag Kashyap’s edgy mystery thriller, Dobaaraa released in theatres last week. Along with the immersive storyline, actors like Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati garnered immense acknowledgement from fans and movie buffs alike. However, the film’s performance at the Box Office has been a raging topic of discussion. While some are of the opinion that the film failed to mint money, Pavail Gulati has come forward to put a rest to such speculations.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when the Thappad actor was asked about the poor collection of Dobaaraa at the Box office despite all the rave reviews, Pavail responded, “Our film is getting a very good response. It is a very, very low budget film, we recovered the money earlier only and now whatever is happening is sone pe suhaga (icing on the cake). It released on very few screens and is still making that kind of money, it’s a blessing.”

Elaborating more upon the inevitable transition happening in the Indian context, the actor emphasised that the industry is getting accustomed to the equilibrium disrupted by the boom of OTT. He shared, “Audience is not going to theatres for anything now, even big producers are not able to answer this question. There is a change happening. When VHS had arrived, theatres suffered. When television arrived, theatres suffered. Now OTT is here, so the industry is taking some time to get the balance. Things will get balanced one day. Now we have social media to spread negativity. Any new thing that comes, disrupts the system altogether. And then it finds its own footing. We are going through a phase but it will soon be fine.”

The actor was also asked whether he was happy with the response Dobaaraa has garnered. Pavail stated, “I am damn happy, people are loving it. We as an industry are struggling because of theatres but just to get that validation — whoever is watching the film is loving it. Such a film has never been made, so for us to even attempt it and people liking it, that’s the biggest validation for the film and us.”

According to the News18 review of the film, “Dobaaraa is a mad and whacky tale and is edge-of-the seat as a thriller. The film keeps you hooked, and thoroughly engaged, even with the constant back and forth in time.”

