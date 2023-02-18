South actress Paavana Gowda has a prominent social media presence. The actress often shares her photos and videos which became trending in a couple of hours. Recently, her photos from a trailer launch event are making a huge buzz on the internet. In the viral photos, the actress can be seen donning a traditional ensemble — a yellow saree with a blue-coloured blouse — which makes her look spectacular. The actress embraced the minimal glam look, and we cannot deny that she looked adorable. She wore a nude shade of lipstick and mascara-laden eyelashes. Paavana rounded off her look with traditional jhumkas, bindi and tied-up her hair in a bun, adding a gajra to it.

The actress captioned her photos, “From Gowli trailer launch event”. Several users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “Looking beautiful…Nice saree”. Another user commented, “Superb trailer Paavana”. One user also called her, “Beauty”.

This is not the first time, the actress often creates a storm on the internet with her sartorial choices. Be it traditional attire or a western ensemble, Pavana looks spectacular in both.

Recently, the actress has also released the trailer for her upcoming film Gowli. While sharing the trailer, she wrote, “Gowli official trailer trending and hitting around 500k views on Anand Studio”.

Written and directed by Soora, Gowli stars Sharath Lohitashwa, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Srinagar Kitty in lead roles, alongside Guru Deshpande, Yash Shetty, Govinde Gowda, and Rangayana Raghu in pivotal roles. Produced by Raghu Singham under the Sohan Film Factory banner, the film will hit the theatres on February 24 this year.

Paavana made her acting debut with the critically-acclaimed romantic drama, Gombegala Love. She then went on to appear in Jatta and Kannadiga, opposite Ravichandran. She made her debut in Tamil films with Vindhya Victim Verdict V3.

The actress is best known for films including Aatagara, Rudri, and Tootu Madike. Her other films are Chamak, Saddu Vicharane Nadeyuttide, and IN. Paavana was last seen in Vindhya Victim Verdict V3, directed by P Amudhavanan. Now she is all set to star in the upcoming films, Gowli and Mehabooba.

