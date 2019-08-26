Pavitra Rishta Actress Asha Negi to Make Bollywood Debut Opposite Abhishek Bachchan

Television actors have made it a fad to switch to Bollywood movies. While likes of Sushant Singh Rajput, Gracy Singh and Rajiv Khandelwal followed it long back, actors like Mohit Raina, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande and Mrunal Thakur are the latest to join the league. Now, in recent news, actress Asha Negi, who was seen in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, is heading to Bollywood and follow the lead of her once co-star Ankita Lokhande.

According to an article published in The Times of India, director Anurag Basu, who has previously made movies like Barfi and Kites, is coming up with his next directorial project. As the reports suggests, the director is teaming up with Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Rajkummar Rao. While two of the lead actresses have already been signed, it is being said that the director has found his third female lead in TV actress Asha Negi.

Asha will be paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the movie, which also stars the Dangal girls on screen together once again. While it is being speculated that the upcoming film is a sequel to Anurag’s 2007 romantic-drama, Life In A...Metro, the filmmaker has recently cleared that the two films have no connection. However, the only thing common about both the movies is that they have four intersecting stories. He has also revealed that the film has a bit of crime and dark humour in it.

