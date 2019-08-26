Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Pavitra Rishta Actress Asha Negi to Make Bollywood Debut Opposite Abhishek Bachchan

The yet untitled, upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu has four intersecting stories and one of them will feature Asha opposite Abhishek.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pavitra Rishta Actress Asha Negi to Make Bollywood Debut Opposite Abhishek Bachchan
Image of Asha Negi, Abhishek Bachchan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Television actors have made it a fad to switch to Bollywood movies. While likes of Sushant Singh Rajput, Gracy Singh and Rajiv Khandelwal followed it long back, actors like Mohit Raina, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande and Mrunal Thakur are the latest to join the league. Now, in recent news, actress Asha Negi, who was seen in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, is heading to Bollywood and follow the lead of her once co-star Ankita Lokhande.

According to an article published in The Times of India, director Anurag Basu, who has previously made movies like Barfi and Kites, is coming up with his next directorial project. As the reports suggests, the director is teaming up with Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Rajkummar Rao. While two of the lead actresses have already been signed, it is being said that the director has found his third female lead in TV actress Asha Negi.

Asha will be paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the movie, which also stars the Dangal girls on screen together once again. While it is being speculated that the upcoming film is a sequel to Anurag’s 2007 romantic-drama, Life In A...Metro, the filmmaker has recently cleared that the two films have no connection. However, the only thing common about both the movies is that they have four intersecting stories. He has also revealed that the film has a bit of crime and dark humour in it.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram