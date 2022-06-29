Pavithra Lokesh Files Complaint Against Unknown Persons for Creating Fake FB Profile

Actress Pavithra Lokesh has lodged a police complaint under the Information Technology Act against unknown people for creating a fake social media profile on Facebook in her name and tarnishing her reputation on the social networking site.

The situation has caused her mental torment and harassment. She has, therefore, decided to take action against those behind these fake profiles. The actress, who primarily worked in the Kannada films, is currently busy with the Telugu industry. She was recently linked with Telugu actor Naresh.

The public relations team of VK Naresh dismissed these reports and rumours about the wedding between the two actors. The team also clarified that there was no truth in these reports.

The internet was full of reports of the alleged couple living together for some time. Pavithra was spotted attending all the functions with Naresh’s family and it was speculated that she will soon be divorcing her husband, Suchendra Prasad.

While Pavithra and Suchendra have been separated, they have not been legally divorced. Pavithra and Naresh were recently seen going to Mahabaleshwar to seek blessings. Many said that they visited Mahabaleshwar to seek blessing for their wedding. Others said that Pavithra was directing a film and visited for that purpose.

Her next project is bankrolled by Naresh under the banner of Vijaya Krishna Green Studios. The project is based on the history and prominence of the Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in the Rajamahendravaram district of Andhra Pradesh. Details about the project are yet to be revealed.

Pavithra and Naresh have also worked on other projects like Happy Wedding, MCA Middle-Class Abbayi and Entha Manchi Vadavu Raa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.