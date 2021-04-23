Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan Indulge in PDA During Actress' Birthday Celebration, See Pics

Television’s new pair Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been stealing the limelight ever since they appeared on the television reality show Bigg Boss 14. The couple’s relationship bespeaks mature love as rarely one sees lovebirds continuing their association even after the show. As the duo is quite active on social media, their growing fondness for each other can be seen in the photos and videos they post online.

On April 22, Pavitra celebrated her birthday with Eijaz. The actor left no stone unturned to surprise his ladylove on her birthday amid lockdown. He filled the room with black and golden balloons and arranged some cakes to make her special day even more precious. Eijaz even shared the pictures on social media for his fans to have a sneak peek. Sharing the pictures, he expressed his love for Pavitra and had an awesome wish for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

When the shutterbugs came greeting Pavitra on her special day, the couple without disappointing paparazzi celebrated the day with them too. The actress cut the cake and even indulged in some PDA with beau Eijaz. Pavitra looked ravishing, flaunting her ethnic look in pastel kurti, while Eijaz was seen wearing a plain grey t-shirt with black trousers and sneakers. Eijaz took everyone by surprise when he placed a peck on his ladylove’s cheek leaving her blushing. Excited by the scintillating chemistry between the duo, paparazzi couldn’t help but ask, “Once more, once more." To which, Eijaz again kissed the birthday girl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The couple was seen observing all the necessary precautions amid the pandemic. They wore masks and even maintained distance while interacting with shutterbugs.

