Pavitra Punia Gets Eliminated from Bigg Boss 14, Says 'No Hatred for Trollers'

Actress Pavitra Punia has been evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Pavitra exited from the celebrity reality show on Sunday after receiving the least number of votes. She was nominated alongside Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, and Jasmin Bhasin for eviction this week.

Soon after coming out of the house, Pavitra penned a heartfelt note to her fans, thanking them for their immense support. She even extended her warm wishes to PaviJaz (Pavitra-Eijaz) admirers for showering her and Eijaz with so much love.

Sharing a picture of herself, Pavitra wrote, "And I am back! Love you all so damn much for supporting me throughout my journey and thank you for being my strength in all my ups and downs in the #biggboss14 house. And to all my new and old fan clubs #pavitrapunia fan clubs and including #pavijaz fan clubs. Much love to you all my #pavitrians. All the love to my other fans who chose to support me and love me and been with me throughout. Also, no hatred for the trollers it’s their job they will choose and decide who to support. Good luck, yours PP." (sic)

Pavitra's bittersweet bond with Eijaz was one of the top highlights of her Bigg Boss 14 journey. Pavitra made her debut in the entertainment industry with Splitsvilla 3. The actress went on to appear in shows like Love U Zindagi, Naagin 3, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Hongey Judaa Na Hum.