Pavitra Punia Injures Her Foot While Shifting Homes, Unable to Walk

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia got injured while shifting homes. She was setting up her living room when the heavy glass top of a center-table fell on her feet. Talking to Times Of India, the actress confirmed, “The glass top was so heavy that the moment it slipped from my hands and fell on my left foot, I knew it was not just normal pain. By the evening, the foot began swelling up and I could barely walk. I went for an X-ray a day later and was diagnosed with severe ligament damage. I have been advised bed rest for three weeks.”

The actress’s boyfriend, actor Eijaz Khan, who was also a participant on Bigg Boss 14, won’t be in the city from October 20. Eijaz was seen looking after the actress when she had got her first Covid-19 shot. She said, “Also, Eijaz won’t be in town from October 20. I felt it would be better if I was with my family so that my mother can take care of me. It’s a matter of my leg and I don’t want to take a chance. I plan to spend 10 days with them and later hope to celebrate Diwali with them, too.”

Meanwhile, the two met on Bigg Boss 14 and started dating after the reality show concluded.

