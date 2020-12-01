Pavitra Punia is My Wife, She Cheated on Me with Paras and Pratik, Claims Sumit Maheshwari

A hotelier named Sumit Maheshwari has claimed that he is married to TV actress Pavitra Punia, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 14. He also alleged that she had cheated on him four times.

In an interview with a YouTube channel Fifafooz, Sumit has claimed that he is still married to Pavitra. On the other hand, Pavitra has never acknowledged that she is married. She had, however, hinted on the show that she was engaged and had a fiance.

“We are still husband and wife. We got engaged and we were married also, but she didn’t disclose it,” Sumit claimed. He accused Pavitra of having had affairs four times, during their marriage, and named Paras Chhabra and Pratik Sehajpal.

Pavitra shared a good bond with actor Eijaz Khan inside the house. They even confessed that they liked each other. Eijaz even once said that he'd make Pavitra meet his father after going out as "I have liked a girl after a long time."

Meanwhile, Sumit alleged that Pavitra had already cheated on him four times before. “I had texted Paras when I found out about their relationship,” Sumit said in Hindi. “I told him that you can be in a relationship with her but wait till we get a divorce. My family is involved. I still have a tattoo of her on my hand. Nothing has changed from my side.”

Paras had earlier told ETimes in an interview, “Pavitra has rightly said that Paras was her mistake because a married woman can’t be dating and fooling me. It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her.”