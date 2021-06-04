Pavitra Punia is ‘Sweating’ Over Beau Eijaz Khan’s Shirtless Pics

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and sparks flew immediately. One could see their great chemistry during the screening of the reality show. The sparks are still flying as the couple keeps leaving comments on each other’s social media profiles and using cute nicknames for each other. The latest Instagram post by Eijaz has his girlfriend swooning over his physique and style. In the post, Eijaz can be seen flaunting his muscles and hard work. In the caption, he notes this picture was posted after getting approval from his girlfriend who he refers to as “Pavi.”

“Pavi se poocha ki ye photo post karoo ya na karoo? Thoda show off sa hai. Lekin jaise maine kaha, there is no substitute for hard work. So I am working hard. .#homegym me #workout shuru kiya hai been feeling weak and lethargic. Lockdown has taken its toll on my physical and mental health so push karna padh raha hai. Trying to gain some. Kaisa lagg riyaaa hoo ??” he wrote in the caption.

The actor is shirtless in the photo to fully flaunt his toned body and wearing only black sweat pants. A large dragon tattoo can be seen on his bare bicep.

Punia wrote “Am sweating” in her reply to the pic. The two were rumoured to be married soon but their plans were sullied by the pandemic. As of now, the couple doesn’t have any official announcement on the wedding plans. Though most sources suggest the wedding has been pushed to next year.

The two have been making the best of this lockdown, focusing on their relationship as well as their health.

Eijaz has turned to the home gym for his workouts, and they flaunt their love on social media.

