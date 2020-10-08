MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli Get into a Catfight During Immunity Task in Bigg Boss 14

Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli Get into a Catfight During Immunity Task in Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 housemates Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli are headed for an inevitable dust-up during an upcoming immunity task.

Less than a week in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and the claws are already out for a fight! Housemates Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli are headed for an inevitable dust-up during an upcoming immunity task.

In a recent episode, the girls were given an immunity task to woo actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who is a mentor on the show this season.

As part of the task, the girls had to fill their glasses with soft drink without letting a tray of glasses fall. As soon as the task begins, another housemate Shehzaad Deol interferes and Nikki drops all her glasses.

Nikki cannot handle her rage and she drops the glasses on all the other trays. Pavitra, who already has problems with Nikki, finds her unreasonable and starts arguing loudly. This leads to an ugly fight.

View this post on Instagram

Pehle nominations se bachne ke liye ladkiyon ne kiya kya-kya! 😮 Dekhiye #BB14 mein aaj raat 10:30 baje on #Colors. Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @vootselect . @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

It all ends with the entire house going against Nikki, who refuses to bow down or accept her mistake.

Next Story
Loading