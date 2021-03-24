Pavitra Punia on Not Doing Romantic Scenes: It Has to Do With My Roots As I Come from Haryana

Pavitra Punia says she turned down two web series as they required her to do intimate scenes. The actress, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, says she doesn’t feel comfortable doing romantic sequences, adding that she has immense respect for the actors who perform such scenes.

“I don’t like doing romantic scenes, or the ones where I have to reveal a lot of body, and consummation scenes. That is why I refused to be part of two web series recently,” Punia told Hindustan Times.

“It looks good on screen but it takes a lot of guts to do something like that,” she admits.

Ask her the reason behind this hesitation, the 34-year-old says, “It has a lot to do with my roots as I come from Haryana. It doesn’t come from my heart that I have to be so open in front of the camera. Darr jati hoon main (I get scared).”

Meanwhile, Pavitra is currently dating actor Eijaz Khan. The couple met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Eijaz recently opened up in an interview on how he realised that Pavitra was the one for him.

“The lockdown made me realise that I needed to do many more things and Bigg Boss also taught me that there are other things left to do in life. In the midst of this, I realised I had a soft corner for Pavitra (Punia). It was not because she is gorgeous or took care of me, but I genuinely felt she was the right person for me.”