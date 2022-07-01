Pavitra Punia Reveals Wedding Plans with Eijaz Khan: ‘Marriage Is a Very Big Thing for Both of Us’

Bigg Boss 14 had seen many entering the house single, and coming out being in a relationship. Be it Eijaz-Pavitra or Jasmin-Aly, the season gave fans some of the most loved couples of the TV industry. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia had met each other inside the house itself and it was love at first sight for Pavitra. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has opened up about her wedding plans with Eijaz.

Talking to ETimes, the TV actress said, “Everyone is always asking us about our marriage but honestly, we are as good as married. When you have lived with someone for long, you stop looking at each other as boyfriend, girlfriend. But, when we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands. We have been planning since last year that we will do it this year and this year also we are planning it will be this year. Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives. We are trying hard to figure out where to fit our marriage in our schedule!”

She further added, “Marriage is a very big thing for both of us. We don’t want to get married by taking three days off and resume work. We want to enjoy the phase where we can indulge and feel the butterflies in our stomach that, oh my god! We did it! As a couple we are featuring in a project together though we get many offers but we don’t like too many of them. We have a lot of professional integrity and want to work where we give each other equal respect.”

Pavitra also opened up bout Bollywood plans and revealed, “I am doing two Bollywood films, besides web projects and TV. I took one and half years off from TV, sitting at home to deliberately break my image of being a ‘TV actress only’. If not a main heroine, I would like to be a parallel lead in Bollywood, but in web films I have to be the main lead.”

Well, fans are definitely waiting for Eijaz and Pavitra to tie the knot. And we hope that we get to see the duo on-screen together as well.

