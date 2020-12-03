Pavitra Punia Slams Paras Chhabra, Says She Doesn't Need a Character Certificate From Anyone

Bigg Boss 14’s one of the most talked-about contestant, Pavitra Punia – who has been making news ever since she entered the BB14 house – is once again in headlines. The actress’ love life has always been the talk of the town, whether it was her equation with co-contestant Eijaz Khan in the show or her past relationships. Pavitra, after coming out of the show, has reacted to all the allegations made by her ex-Paras Chhabra, who accused her of cheating on him and alleged that she hid her marital status from him during their relationship.

Reacting to all the rumours, Pavitra in an conversation with ETimes TV said that she doesn't need any character certificate from anyone. She can be heard saying that she knew it well, whatever she was doing. She is quoted by TOI as saying, “Even if I was dating two people at one time, how do Paras know at what age I was dating them. I didn’t share those details with him. It was from my young days and I have no qualms admitting that I was a naughty girl.” She also stated that when she was with Paras, she was not dating anyone else.

She also reacted to Paras’ claim about hiding her marital status and slammed him saying that she would not allow anyone to enter her personal space and if someone wants to ride on her success and use her name for publicity, she will decide when to stop him and get him down.

On being asked about hotelier Sumit Maheshwari's allegations that the actress has kept their marriage a secret, and cheated on him four times, she refused to say anything for now and stated that she will talk about it very soon.

Meanwhile, Pavitra’s equations with Eijaz had become one of the major highlights of the show. The audience also started loving their chemistry. The duo had been also seen sharing some mushy moments during the show.