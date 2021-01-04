Pavitra Punia Slams Trolls for Tagetting Her After Eijaz Khan's Love Confession on Bigg Boss 14

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw contestant Eijaz Khan confess his feelings for ex-housemate Pavitra Punia. Since then, Pavitra has been targeted by trolls and hate comments online. However, Pavitra stood up for herself and Eijaz.

Replying to all the mean comments by haters on social media, she tweeted ‘everyone’ commenting on her and Eijaz to ‘stay away’ from both of them. She told trolls to ‘find another door to knock at’ as ‘these silly cheap comments and trolling won’t work’ on both of them and ended the tweet with a ‘kindest note STAY AWAY FROM #PAVIJAZ!!!’

https://twitter.com/PuniaPavitra/status/1345700208525467649

People have showered their love and support on the couple in the comments. Netizens are complimenting both of them by saying that ‘they look good together.’

“Please ignore stupid trollers and their comment. We know our #pavijaz is stronger than anyone and what understanding they have with each other. We #pavijazians are their to support you anytime. It's soulmate bond and we #pavijazians have proud on that. #pavijaz”, writes another user.

Fans are calling her a lioness for standing up for herself and giving it back to the haters.

In the recent episode, actress Sunny Leone appeared on the show as a special guest-doctor to cure contestant’s disease.

While performing electrocardiogram on Eijaz Khan she found his heart rate to be high to which he replied saying, ‘mere dil ki har dhadkhan main pavitra hai, kuch bhi ho jaye bahar, main ready hu (My heart beats for Pavitra and whatever happens outside, I am now ready.”

Eijaz was the first person to get a check-up and then he shared his feelings looking into the camera, he said that he is missing Pavitra. “Tujhe miss kar raha hu, mujhe aur pyar ho raha hai.”(I am missing you and I am falling more in love with you.)

Declaring his love for her, Eijaz said, “dil karta hai tujhse bahar aake milu”. He said that he hopes that she is waiting for him. Lastly, he said that he thinks he loves Pavitra.