Pavitra Punia Slams Trolls in Video Message: 'Are We on Twitter to Listen to Your Abuses?'

Pavitra Punia has posted a video message against the online hate and abuse celebs face daily.

Several celebs have spoken up recently against the online abuse and hate they are subject to on a daily basis. Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia has posted a video message slamming trolls who hurl abuses at celebs without provocation.

Pavitra says in the video, “Humare life mein ya kisi ke bhi life mein kya chal raha hai, kya nahi chal raha hai, kaun kis takleef se guzar raha hai, logon ko kya pareshaani ho sakti hai… Kuch fark hi nahi padta yaar. Aao, seedha gaaliyaan dena shuru kar do. Matlab seriously? Hum Twitter pe tumhari gaaliyaan sunne ke liye baithe hue hai (without even knowing what is going on in our lives or if we are going through some kind of problems, people just come and start abusing. Seriously? Are we on Twitter just to hear your abuses)? Is it so?"

The Baalveer actress has been subjected to online hate earlier too for her relationship with actor Eijaz Khan, which began in the Bigg Boss house. Pavitra had tweeted then, “Dear trollers … kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of “Haters” in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz."

first published:April 16, 2021, 08:46 IST