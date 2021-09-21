Pavitra Punia Wants Shehnaaz Gills to Return to Normal Life, Says 'Sidharth Shukla Would Want it Too'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and TV actress Pavitra Punia stepped out in the city and was snapped outside a salon. While interacting with paparazzi, the actress spoke on Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, other contestants, and revealed that she is very much excited to watch Bigg Boss 15. Talking about the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla, Pavitra said that it is still difficult to digest that the actor is no more. The TV star shared that she has not spoken to Shehnaaz because the latter needs peace at this time.

“I don't think she would be in a state to reply right now and it would not be appropriate to ask her how she is because I am sure she is not in a good frame of mind,” she added. Pavitra further said that she wants Shehnaaz to return to normal life as soon as possible because she believes Sidharth would want it as well.

The former Bigg Boss contestant also congratulated Divya for winning Bigg Boss OTT as according to her ‘she played really well.’ She also praised other contestants for putting up a tough fight in the reality show. Pavitra added she did not really expect them to do so well.

Though the actress has not watched Bigg Boss OTT, she is looking forward to catch Bigg Boss 15 because of Salman Khan and the speculated list of contestants. Pavitra shared that she has come across some names who are likely to be a part of the upcoming season on the internet but she is not sure if they are true.

Pavitra’s ex Pratik Shehjpal was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT. He went on to become one of the top 5 finalists but on the day of the finale, Pratik picked up ‘the bag’ to get direct entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house. So far, he is the first and the only confirmed contestant of the reality show.

