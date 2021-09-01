Pavitra Rishta 2 Trailer: Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh's Chemistry Impress Fans

The trailer of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 is out. As seen in the trailer, the series is a romantic family drama centred around Manav and Archana, the quintessential daughter-in-law and son of every Indian family, and their two typical middle-class families. Unlike other romantic dramas, ‘Pavitra Rishta…it’s never too late’ will see the beginning of a love story from where it was forced to end as Manav and Archana are conned into the sacred union of marriage by their families.

Ankita shared the trailer on her Instagram handle and wrote alongside,"#PavitraRishta | trailer Pyaar aur Parivaar ke beech mein Archana aur manav kisse chunenge? Find out in #PavitraRishta on #ZEE5 premiering 15th September. #ItsNeverTooLate." While Ankita will once again portray Archana, the popular character of Manav will be played by Shaheer.

Pavitra Rishta was one of the remarkable TV shows, which established Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita as household names. The first season of Pavitra Rishta aired from June 1, 2009, to October 25, 2014. However, Sushant left the show in 2011 to establish a career in the film industry. Later, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu fame Hiten Tejwani essayed the character of Manav for 3 years.

Meanwhile, Pavitra Rishta 2 is all set to make a comeback on OTT platform Zee5 from September 15. The 8-part web series is created by Ekta Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here