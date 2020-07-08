Pavitra Rishta Actress Asha Negi Reacts to Rumours Of Being Part Of Naagin 5

Rumours of actress Asha Negi being part of Naagin 5 were doing the rounds. However, the Pavitra Rishta actress has refuted rumours that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5.

Talking to Spotboye, the Baarish 2 actress revealed that she has not been approached for the show, and is not going to feature in it. Asha said that the news is not true and it is just a rumour.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Naagin 4 has begun, and the show will air soon. Earlier in May, the show's producer Ekta had revealed that season 4 will be called off soon. In an IGTV update, the producer had announced that a new season, that is Naagin 5, was going to be gifted to the fans of the franchise. But before that the fourth installment will be given a proper send off.

Recently, the promo of season 4 was released, lead actors of the show Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai can be seen. An ominous voice over reveals that the ‘biggest secret’ will be revealed that was hidden inside the temple in the last episodes.

For the uninitiated, Asha, who was last seen in Baarish 2 along with actor Sharman Joshi, will be making her Bollywood debut with Ludo. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.