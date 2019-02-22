English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pavitra Rishta Actress Mansi Sharma Marries Singer Yuvraj Hans In a Big Fat Punjabi Wedding, See Pics
Yuvraj Hans, son of Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans, married TV actress Mansi Sharma in Jalandhar on Thursday.
Image: Instagram
Pavitra Rishta actress Mansi Sharma and popular Punjabi actor and singer Yuvraj Hans's Jalandhar wedding turned out to be a big fat Punjabi affair. The couple finally tied the knot on Thursday after being engaged for two years.
Yuvraj is the son of singer Hans Raj Hans and brother of Chhote Chhote Peg singer Navraj Hans. Mansi and Yuvraj had announced their engagement in February 2017. The actress was last seen in Mariam Khan Reporting Live.
As the wedding festivities began in Jalandhar, so did the series of happy moments that were shared on social media by Yuvraj and his family members. Take a look at videos and photos from the mehendi:
Yuvraj also shared a moment with his brother Navraj and father, the Punjabi folk and Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans.
The first photo of the married couple was shared by Navraj on his Instagram page on Thursday, showing Mansi looking stunning in a blue lehenga, while Yuvraj donned a golden sherwani with a blue turban. Navraj congratulated his brother by saying, "Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai congratulations meri jaan my baby bro yuggi buggi aka @yuvrajhansofficial and welcome to the family my sistaa @mansi_sharma6 god bless you both"
Yuvraj then shared a photo from the wedding, striking a romantic pose with Mansi.
Here's wishing the couple a happy married life.
