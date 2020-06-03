Pavitra Rishta Makers Didn't Want To Cast Sushant Singh Rajput As Lead, Reveals Ekta Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to prominence after playing the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta. Show's producer Ekta Kapoor revealed an interesting anecdote as the show clocked 11 years.

Sharing short clips of romantic moments of its leads Sushant and Ankita Lokhande, Ekta mentioned that initially, the creators did not agree to cast Sushant as Manav. However, the TV producer was keen on getting Sushant aboard.

In the caption, she mentioned, "After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts.....and it did @sushantsinghrajput"

Sushant replied to Ekta's post, "And I’m forever grateful to you ma’am." (sic)

The show is adapted from Tamil show Thirumathi Selvam, and premiered on June 1, 2009.

In the show, Sushant played a car mechanic who falls in love with Ankita's character. The duo went on to date for six years, until Sushant quit the show and went on to pursue his Bollywood dreams. Later, the two split due to personal reasons.

