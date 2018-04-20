GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan Meet Movie Artists Association To Discuss Sri Reddy Case

Earlier, Kalyan had posted a series of tweets in which he questioned the people involved in abusing him and his mother. He also accused the political party TDP of public humiliation of his mother.

Sakshi Khanna | CNN-News18

Updated:April 20, 2018, 3:43 PM IST
Image: PTI
After Sri Reddy's comment against his mother, Pawan Kalyan and his brother Naga Babu arrived at the Telugu Film Chamber on Friday morning. The actor was joined by the likes of Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan among others. A large number of fans had also gathered outside of the film chamber to support their favourites. A Movie Artists Association meeting about the entire case is currently underway.

Earlier, Kalyan had posted a series of tweets in which he questioned the people involved in abusing him and his mother. He also accused the political party TDP of public humiliation of his mother.







It all started when Pawan Kalyan advised Sri Reddy to file an official complaint against the casting couch in the industry instead of at TV studios. However, Sri Reddy did not appreciate his comment and turned abusive. Later, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma admitted that he had instigated Reddy to abuse the actor and rendered an apology to actor-politician Kalyan and his family.







Reddy made headlines when she sat topless outside the office in Hyderabad to protest against the existence of ‘casting couch’ in the industry. She alleged that she was asked to send inappropriate pictures and videos to get a chance in Telugu films, and threatened to expose names of people who “exploit young, aspiring actors”.


