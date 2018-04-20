Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan Meet Movie Artists Association To Discuss Sri Reddy Case

The trio who helped TDP bosses to get my mother abused in public pic.twitter.com/4XHEezvAcy — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

Another member of the Dream Team “Open heart RK “, who openly got my mother abused in public got mileage and TRP also.. pic.twitter.com/pNEoeMr5l7 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

It was me who is responsible for @MsSriReddy saying that to @PawanKalyan ..it is not her fault ..will give details now by 9.30 pm — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 18, 2018

My sincere apologies once again to @PawanKalyan and all his fans and also his family members — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 19, 2018

After Sri Reddy's comment against his mother, Pawan Kalyan and his brother Naga Babu arrived at the Telugu Film Chamber on Friday morning. The actor was joined by the likes of Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan among others. A large number of fans had also gathered outside of the film chamber to support their favourites. A Movie Artists Association meeting about the entire case is currently underway.Earlier, Kalyan had posted a series of tweets in which he questioned the people involved in abusing him and his mother. He also accused the political party TDP of public humiliation of his mother.It all started when Pawan Kalyan advised Sri Reddy to file an official complaint against the casting couch in the industry instead of at TV studios. However, Sri Reddy did not appreciate his comment and turned abusive. Later, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma admitted that he had instigated Reddy to abuse the actor and rendered an apology to actor-politician Kalyan and his family.Reddy made headlines when she sat topless outside the office in Hyderabad to protest against the existence of ‘casting couch’ in the industry. She alleged that she was asked to send inappropriate pictures and videos to get a chance in Telugu films, and threatened to expose names of people who “exploit young, aspiring actors”.