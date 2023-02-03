The second season of Unstoppable with NBK will soon end. However, before ending, it seems like the makers wanted to create a buzz as Pawan Kalyan and actress Nidhhi Agerwal graced the much-talked-about chat show recently. The show is currently streaming on the popular Telugu OTT platform Aha and is getting an immense response. The popularity of the show might be attributed to the magical screen presence of Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a big sensation in the Telugu film industry. He is known for his powerful performance in many hit movies. The actor boasts a crazy fan following. Now, Pawan Kalyan was with him on the sets of Unstoppable with NBK 2 and their fans are on a frenzy. Along with Pawan, his Hari Hara Veera Mallu co-star Nidhhi Agerwal and Sai Dharam Tej were also on the show.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, also fondly known as Balayya, asked Pawan about his three marriages which became the highlight of the show. Apart from that, Balayya asked a few questions about Pawan Kalyan’s political outfit, the Jana Sena Party.

Pawan Kalyan is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi, who founded the Praja Rajyam Party which later merged into the Indian National Congress in 2011. NBK raised questions regarding this political scenario as well. For the unversed, Balakrishna is also an MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader. During the show with Pawan Kalyan majority of his questions were about politics than about films. As per reports, TDP and Jana Sena Party are thinking of contesting together in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

In this episode of Unstoppable with NBK 2, there will be a lot of entertainment and fans are eagerly waiting for this episode. This is the last episode of the second season. It is going to be streamed in two parts.

Balayya was last seen in the movie Veera Simha Reddy which was released on January 12. The film is going strong at the box office. On the other hand, Pawal Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu will hit the theatres on March 30. There are reports that the release date might be postponed.

