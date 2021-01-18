Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan Likely to Star Together in Upcoming Shankar Movie

Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan might soon come together for an upcoming project helmed by director Shankar. If reports are to be believed, the two megastars will be starring in a movie together for the first time.

According to Tollywood Net, the makers will be narrating the script to Panjaa star Pawan Kalyan. The report mentions that Ram Charan will be playing the lead role in the movie, while Pawan Kalyan will be essaying a pivotal and lengthy role. Tamil film director Shankar, who has created some blockbuster movies like 2.0, Enthiran and Indian, stalled his Indian 2 project after actor Kamal Hassan got busy with his political party.

However, fans can expect an equally interesting movie if Pawan Kalyan agrees to star in the upcoming film next to Ram Charan. The 35-year-old actor is currently working in the upcoming mega star Chiranjeevi’s movie titled Acharya. On Sunday, the director of the project, Koratala Siva also shared a poster featuring Ram Charan’s character on his Twitter handle.

Captioning the poster, Koratala wrote that their Siddha is ready. He further wrote that he is welcoming Ram Charan garu onto the sets of Acharya. The movie marks Chiranjeevi’s 152nd project and also stars Sonu Sood in a major role.

Ram Charan has joined the shooting after recovering from coronavirus. The actor had tested positive for the widespread virus in December last year.

Meanwhile, superstar Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the upcoming Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Pink, which is titled Vakeel Saab. Teaser of the courtroom drama/thriller was released last week. The teaser shows the actor in an aggressive yet righteous character of a lawyer who will be fighting a case that involves sexual assault against women. The remake will also star Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in major roles, besides Pawan Kalyan. The movie is directed by Sriram Venu.

The teaser has garnered over 12 million views since it was released on January 14, 2021.