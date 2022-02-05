Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej Team Up For Telugu Remake Of Vinodhaya Sitham: Reports

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan and actor Sai Dharam Tej are set to collaborate for the first time in a project, according to reports. They will be working together in the Telugu remake of the Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham, which starred actors Thambi Ramaiah and Samuthirakani. Pawan Kalyan was impressed by Samuthirakhani’s directorial fantasy drama and expressed his wish to act in a remake of the movie.

In the Telugu remake, Pawan Kalyan will play the lead role that was portrayed by Samuthirakani in the original movie and Sai Dharam Tej will be essaying the role of Thambi Ramaiah. Director Samuthirakhani himself will be helming the Telugu remake. The screenplay and dialogues will be written by Trivikram Srinivas, who is also producing it. The makers are expected to make an official announcement regarding this project soon.

The story of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham revolves around a self-centered and dominating man who dies in a car accident. However, he is given a second chance by God after he requests 90 more days to live and make things right. In the Tamil film, Thambi Ramaiah played the character of Parasuram, an assistant general manager in an MNC in Chennai. Parasuramm dies in a road accident. Samuthirakani played the role of Lord Yama, the god of death, who grants 90 more days to Parasuramm to live and make things right. Vinodhaya Sitham was released on October 31, 2021.

On the work front, Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in a movie titled Republic. It premiered on TV on January 23. The film had its theatrical release on October 1 last year. He will next be seen in Karthik Varma Dandu’s film tentatively titled SDT15, as it will be the 15th movie of his career. Actor Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Bheemla Nayak and HariHara Veera Mallu.

