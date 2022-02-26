Pawan Kalyan and The Tale of Two Telugu State Governments

The political feud between actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is known to everyone. The two keep taking potshots at each other. Pawan Kalyan’s fans are now alleging that the Andhra Pradesh government is creating difficulties for Bheemla Nayak to target the power star.

However, while the ruling YSR Congress appears to be creating problems for the film in Andhra, the TRS in Telangana is giving a great advantage to Pawan Kalyan. This has now become a hot topic in the political corridors of the two Telugu states.

Unlike Jagan, TRS chief KCR and his son KTR have been on good terms with Pawan Kalyan for a long time. For this reason, the Telangana government has allowed Bheemla Nayak to screen five shows a day along with other benefits.

KTR was the chief guest at the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak, where he praised Pawan Kalyan. Politically, Pawan Kalyan has no interests in Telangana. Some are saying that the Telangana government’s closeness to Pawan Kalyan is an effort to undermine Jagan, while others think that the TRS is trying to cosy up to Pawan Kalyan since the latter is an ally of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

Many are also saying that the Telangana government’s cooperation with Pawan Kalyan at such a high level is a matter of dissatisfaction for Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Many believe that the growing closeness may well be one of the primary reasons for the differences between KCR and Jagan.

