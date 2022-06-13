Pawan Kalyan Appreciates Adivi Sesh and Team Major. Mahesh Babu Reacts

In an open letter, Pawan Kalyan has praised the team of Major starring Adivi Sesh. The film has been produced by Mahesh Babu and helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Pawan Kalyan, in his letter, praised Adivi Sesh and also shared that he is yet to watch the film. He wrote, “I wholeheartedly appreciate Major team for showing the courage of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. I am happy that audiences are encouraging the film in the theatres. Happy that the film is being appreciated in all languages.

“Missed Major because of my busy schedule due to party affairs and will watch the film very soon. My heartfelt wishes to Adivi Sesh. His understanding of current affairs is clearly visibile in his words. Special appreciation to the director, Mahesh Babu, and producers – Sharath and Anurag. I also appreciate Prakash Raj, Revathi and the other cast and crew,” added Pawan Kalyan.

Adivi Sesh replied to the letter by saying, “Pawan Kalyan, Dear Powerstar. My heart is full. I assumed that you must have been really busy with the tour, and wondered if you could get some time to watch Major. Your warm personal note is truly touching. Major Sandeep Unni Krishnan is everything to me. In the past it was Panja, now it is Major, truly thankful for your grace.”

Mahesh Babu, who has produced the film, also replied to Pawan Kalyan and tweeted, “Thank you, Pawan Kalyan. Team Major is truly humbled.”

Here’s Pawan Kalyan’s letter:

.@PawanKalyan Dear Powerstar. My heart is full❤️ Meeru tour busy unde sariki meeku #Major choose time untundha ani Anukunna. Your warm personal note is truly touching. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is everything to me. Aa roju #Panjaa Ee roju #Major, truly thankful for your grace 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BSxibWYgzM — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 12, 2022

Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the film was released on June 3. It has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and A+S Movies.

Apart from Adivi Sesh, Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, and Murli Sharma in key roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.