Pawan Kalyan Birthday: As Actor Turns 48, Here are 5 of His Best Films

Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 48 birthday on September 2. Born as Konidela Kalyan Babu, the actor, producer, director, screenwriter, writer, philanthropist and politician is better known by his screen name Pawan Kalyan. He made his acting debut in the 1996 Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi.

Pawan Kalyan was listed 26th in 2013, 69th in 2017 and 24th in 2018 respectively in the Forbes India list of top 100 Celebrities. He produces films under the banners Anjana Productions and Pawan Kalyan Creative Works. On March 14, 2014, Pawan Kalyan entered into politics and founded Jana Sena Party.

Here are five of his most memorable movies.

Gabbar Singh: The Telugu-language action movie stars Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in lead roles alongside Kota Seinivasa Rao, Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles. Pawan Kalyan played the titular role in the movie. Produced by Bandla Ganesh under Parameswara Art Productions and directed by Harish Shankar, the film is a remake of the 2010 Hindi movie Dabangg starring Salman Khan. Released on May 11, 2012, Gabbar Singh grossed Rs 120 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest grossing Telugu films of all time.

Johnny: Written and directed by Pawan Kalyan, Johnny, a Telugu-language martial arts film, was released on April 23, 2003. The film saw Pawan Kalyan play the titular role which also starred Renu Desai, Raghuvaran and Raza Murad in pivotal roles. In the film, Johnny's mother dies when he was a kid. He then runs away from his alcoholic father and dysfunctional father. After some years, Johnny becomes a mixed martial arts coach. Johnny became the first ever Telugu film to be released with over 250 prints worldwide including the United States. Johnny was screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Jalsa: Released on April 2, 2008, Jalsa stars Pawan Kalyan, Ileana D'Cruz and Parvati Melton in pivotal roles and Mahesh Babu as narrator. The film was released with 400 prints in 800 theaters across 1000 screens worldwide. Jalsa grossed Rs 38 crores. In the film Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Sanjay Sahu who is a post-graduate from Osmania University and works as a gym instructor.

Badri: The Telugu-language romantic drama film stars Pawan Kalyan, Amisha Patel and Renu Desai in the lead roles and was released on April 20, 2000. Badri marks the debut of Puri Jagannadh as director. Pawan Kalayan got the title of 'Powerstar' after the release of Badri. In the movie, Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Badri who is a director in an advertising agency. The film was remade in Hindi by Puri Jagannadh as Shart: The Challenge.

Khushi: Directed by SJ Surya, Khushi released on April 27, 2001 stars Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla. The film is the remake of Tamil film Kushi. Khushi made Bhumika Chawla one of the most sought after actresses in Telugu film industry. In the movie Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Siddhu who is born in Kolkata to a Telugu father and Bengali mother.

