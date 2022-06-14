Pawan Kalyan Buys Cars Worth Rs 1.5 Crore For Political Tours? Here’s What We Know

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Janasena party Chief, has bought 8 new cars for his political tours. Pawan Kalyan’s party has organised political tours for him during Dussehra. The tour will reportedly continue for three months. For the same, the actor-politician has bought the new cars, which are estimated to be worth Rs 1.5 crore. He has bought Mahindra cars for his convoy and the value of each car is reportedly worth Rs 19 lakh.

The news was shared by Pawan Kalyan’s party Janasena on Twitter. The tweet reads, “Janasena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s new vehicles have arrived for the yatra starting from Vijaya Dasami. Eight new vehicles for the President’s convoy arrived at the party’s state office in Mangalagiri this morning.”





As per the party sources, the political tour will start on October 5 from Tirupati. Before the roadshow, Pawan Kalyan will wrap up the shooting for the official Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham with Sai Dharam Tej. He will also be allocating the dates for Hari Hara Veeramallu, which will be in between the roadshows. No official confirmation has been given on when Harish Shankar’s Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh will go on the floors.

Pawan Kalyan has been perfectly balancing films and his political career and hopes to contest the 2023 elections.

