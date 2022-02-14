Pawan Kalyan Dances to Bheemla Nayak Title Song; Fans Disappointed Over Leaked Clip

A dance clip of a new song from Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak film has been leaked on the Internet. The clip is doing rounds on social media and YouTube. The video shows Pawan dancing to the song, as instructed by the choreographer. The background dancers can also be seen in the video. Pawan’s fans were disheartened as they believed that such leaks would spoil the entertainment.

The leak came just hours after producer Naga Vamsi shared a picture of Pawan Kalyan on Twitter to announce the new song from Bheemla Nayak. Vamsi on Sunday said that the upcoming track will be the title song and will be used in promotional events.

In the picture, Pawan Kalyan can be seen with a bearded look. According to makers, the picture was clicked when Pawan was dancing to the promotional song for the movie. The music of the film is scored by the music composer Thaman.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. While Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the role of Biju Menon in the remake. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon have been roped in to play female leads.

The film is directed by Saagar K Chandra, who had earlier helmed Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Bheemla Nayak has been bankrolled by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Bheemla Nayak is among the most awaited Tollywood films. It will be released on either February 25 or April 1. The Telugu action-drama was among the big Sankranthi releases but got delayed due to the third wave of Covid-19.

