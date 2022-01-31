Pawan Kalyan Determined To Finish Shooting For Pending Films Quickly

Power star Pawan Kalyan, who would always finish a film first before starting another, has set some new rules now. The actor has signed four-five films and wants to complete the shooting at the earliest.

Pawan Kalyan has also decided to give each of his films two months to complete the shoot. Reports suggest that the actor will do the same with all of his pending films. While this sounds like a good plan, it will be interesting to see if it works out.

Speaking of films, the shooting of Bheemla Nayak has been completed. The film is currently in the post-production stage and is scheduled for release soon.

Apart from that, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish, is also almost complete. If all goes as planned, this movie, too, will be released soon.

Pawan has a couple of films with Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and Surender Reddy respectively. The power star has at least one more project but the details are not known yet.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted everything, several films, including the ones starring Pawan Kalyan, couldn’t follow their shooting schedule.

However, as things return to normal, the actors and directors are determined to finish shooting for their films as soon as possible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.