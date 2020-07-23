Pawan Kalyan Fans Making Films Against Ram Gopal Varma in Response to 'Power Star'

Fans of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan have called for a 'war' against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma after accusing him of maligning the star's image with his upcoming film 'Power Star'. The film is going to release on July 25 on Varma's own platform, the RGV world website.

To apparently give him a taste of his own medicine, a group of Pawan Kalyan fans have decided to make films against the director. Big Boss Telugu fame Nutan Naidu is also a Pawan Kalyan fan. He has shared the poster of his new film Parannageevi which has been made against RGV.

The poster shows the title of the film with 'R', 'G' and 'V' highlighted. Below the title, the term 'Reckless Genetic Virus' is printed. It is apparently a satire on RGV.

Prominent lyric writer Jonnavithula has also announced a film against Varma. The film titled 'RGV Pathi Roju Gilludu' and two more web series are also being made.

Meanwhile, RGV's film Power Star's trailer was leaked on Wednesday before its official launch. Soon after, the filmmaker too released the trailer online. Despite the leak, the filmmaker said the trailer has gone on to clock over 5 million views in just five hours.

Even with POWERfully unbalanced like & dislike ratio due to P k fans , POWERSTAR still made way for YouTube Trending #1 pic.twitter.com/F5s226OFXC — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2020

However, this time nothing seems to be stopping Varma from releasing his film as planned on July 25 on his own platform of RGV World Theatre. Varma recently announced that audiences could watch Power Star even before its official release by paying Rs 150. He said viewers can pay Rs 250 to watch the film after its official release on July 25. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the filmmaker has managed to keep himself busy by announcing projects he plans to release online.