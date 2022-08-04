Pawan Kalyan Fans Plan to Hold Special Screening of Jalsa on Power Star’s Birthday

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Jalsa was released on April 2, 2008, and was a box office success. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Jalsa is a favourite among many viewers even after many years of release. Pawan Kalyan’s fans plan to make his birthday special with the special screening of this film only in selected cinema halls. According to reports, Geetha Arts is trying that Jalsa releases in theatres having 4k Cinema Projectors.

Production house Geetha Arts had bankrolled Jalsa. Pawan’s birthday is on September 2. It remains to be seen whether Geetha Arts can release Jalsa in cinema halls having 4k projectors.

Jalsa was a story of Sanjay, a young man who joins an extremist group after suffering a tumultuous childhood. A police officer decides to guide him in a better direction. In this process, his daughter falls in love with Sanjay. Pawan, Mukesh Rishi, Ileana D’Cruz, Prakash Raj and others were there in Jalsa. Jalsa was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Reviewers pointed out that Jalsa was Pawan’s finest work to date after Khushi.

Meanwhile, Pawan has three much-awaited films lined up. He will be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and an untitled film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to release next year during the Sankranthi season. Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set in the backdrop of the Mughal Empire in the 17th century. Pawan will essay the character of the notorious criminal Veera Mallu.

Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh will be set in the backdrop of a college. Pawan will portray the role of a college lecturer in this film. Initially, it was to be released on October 5 but it could get postponed due to shooting starting in August.

Apart from these movies, Pawan is also a part of an untitled film directed by Surender Reddy. This film is currently in pre-production stage.

