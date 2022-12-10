CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » Pawan Kalyan Gives His Fans A Glimpse From His Martial Arts Session
1-MIN READ

Pawan Kalyan Gives His Fans A Glimpse From His Martial Arts Session

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 17:23 IST

Hyderabad, India

The actor can be seen performing martial arts.

The actor can be seen performing martial arts.

The actor is known for his breathtaking stunts in his films

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan gave a glimpse from his martial arts practice to his fans. He is a trained martial artist and has performed as a stunt coordinator for several films including Kushi, Teen Maar, Badri and Johny. The Telugu actor is known for his breathtaking stunts in his debut film Akkammai Mharbarbai. In the Twitter post, the actor can be seen performing martial arts. He captioned the picture, “After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice”.

Several fans commented on the picture and showered him with love and admiration. His picture has gone viral and fans want to know the reason Pawan Kayan is getting back to martial arts after 20 years.

The actor-turned-politician has a huge fan base in the Telugu states. He is popular for films like Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Jalsa, Panjaa, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daaredi and Gopala Gopala.

RELATED NEWS

He will be seen next in the upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will reportedly go on floors next year. The film will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal, among others. Produced by A Dayakar Rao, it revolves around the 17th century, against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

Pawan Kalyan has two more projects in the pipeline. He will soon start to work in Sujeeth’s action entertainer film. Besides this, he is also going to work with Gabbar Singh fame Harish Shankar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 10, 2022, 17:23 IST
last updated:December 10, 2022, 17:23 IST