Pawan Kalyan Gives His Fans A Glimpse From His Martial Arts Session

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan gave a glimpse from his martial arts practice to his fans. He is a trained martial artist and has performed as a stunt coordinator for several films including Kushi, Teen Maar, Badri and Johny. The Telugu actor is known for his breathtaking stunts in his debut film Akkammai Mharbarbai. In the Twitter post, the actor can be seen performing martial arts. He captioned the picture, “After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice”.

Several fans commented on the picture and showered him with love and admiration. His picture has gone viral and fans want to know the reason Pawan Kayan is getting back to martial arts after 20 years.

After two decades I got into my Martial Arts practice. pic.twitter.com/3CLqGRNbvH— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) December 9, 2022

The actor-turned-politician has a huge fan base in the Telugu states. He is popular for films like Suswagatham, Tholi Prema, Thammudu, Badri, Jalsa, Panjaa, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daaredi and Gopala Gopala.

He will be seen next in the upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will reportedly go on floors next year. The film will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal, among others. Produced by A Dayakar Rao, it revolves around the 17th century, against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

Pawan Kalyan has two more projects in the pipeline. He will soon start to work in Sujeeth’s action entertainer film. Besides this, he is also going to work with Gabbar Singh fame Harish Shankar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here