Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak Finally has a Release Date. Check Here

Bheemla Nayak, the much-anticipated action movie, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, finally has a confirmed date for a grand theatrical premiere. The film, Pawan Kalyan’s maiden onscreen collaboration with Rana Daggubati, will be released on February 25, 2022.

The makers finally made an official announcement about the release date on Tuesday, after back-to-back postponements.

The Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati film was originally scheduled to be released on January 12, 2022. However, due to requests from the producers of RRR and Radhe Shyam, the release of Bheemla Nayak was postponed.

Bheemla Nayak was then expected to be released in the first week of April 2022. The makers have now officially revealed the release date of the Saagar K Chandra-directed film, putting an end to speculations. According to sources, the movie will be screened in Telugu states with 100% occupancy.

The Telangana theatrical rights for Bheemla Nayak are currently being offered for as much as Rs 40 crore, according to sources. The market is already poised for a huge release because it’s a multi-starrer with ace talents like Pawan and Rana.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments is the producer of the film. Pawan Kalyan is reprising the role of Biju Menon, Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, is playing the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bheemla Nayak.

The screenplay and dialogues have been written by acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. In the film, Nithya Menen plays the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan, and Samyuktha Menon plays Rana Daggubati’s love interest.

Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, and others play pivotal roles in the film. S. Thaman has created the soundtrack for the film, which is his second collaboration with Pawan Kalyan after Vakeel Saab.

Bheemla Nayak was officially announced in October 2020. The film’s principal photography began in Hyderabad in January 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming was temporarily interrupted but resumed in July 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.